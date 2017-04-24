Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit from Fox News.

Five days after his firing amid sexual harassment allegations, O'Reilly aired an episode Monday of his personal website's No Spin News podcast.

In it, he defended himself and discussed his future online.

O'Reilly said he could only speak in general terms about losing his job as host of Fox's top-rated show The O'Reilly Factor. The show was replaced by Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was moving to the time slot Monday.

He said there's "much stuff" happening that he can't discuss. But he told his listeners that when the truth comes out, he thinks they will be shaken by it.

Tucker Carlson Tonight will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot vacated by O'Reilly, who lost his job after allegations that he sexually harassed women. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

In a statement April 19 following the announcement of his removal, O'Reilly called the harassment claims "unfounded."

"It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," he posted on his website. "But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today."