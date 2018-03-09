Lisa Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV father Bill Cosby, saying she isn't surprised he's facing sexual misconduct allegations and claiming he gave off a "sinister" energy.

Bonet says in an interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine that she wasn't aware of any inappropriate behaviour by Cosby on The Cosby Show and A Different World, though she sensed "darkness."

"There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she says.

Bonet played his daughter Denise Huxtable.

Cosby faces a retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Prosecutors describe him as a serial predator.

Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Bonet and Cosby clashed over her starring in the R-rated Angel Heart. Asked about Cosby's current situation, she says she "just leave(s) all that to karma and justice."