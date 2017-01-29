Pop star Justin Bieber took a body check but also scored a goal — albeit on an empty net — during a celebrity hockey match Saturday as part of the NHL All-Star Game weekend.

The Stratford, Ont.-born singer was slammed into the boards by defenceman Chris Pronger during the charity game but took it in stride, showing his skills and eventually scoring as time ran out.

"I was shocked at how good the kid can play," said his teammate, actor Cuba Gooding Jr, who scored the winning goal. "He really has nice skills, and he's a real sweet kid, too."

Justin Bieber, playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the celebrity match Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Bieber was part of a team roster coached by Wayne Gretzky that also included actor Tim Robbins. Carter Thicke, son of late Canadian actor Alan Thicke, was also part of the team and played in memory of his father who died last month and loved the game.

Battleship and Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch played on the opposite team alongside several NHLers including Pronger and led by Mario Lemieux. Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3.

Proceeds from the match will go toward Echoes of Hope, an organization that works with at-risk and foster youth.

All-Star performances

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen will sing O Canada at Sunday's NHL All-Star Game and pop group Fifth Harmony will sing the American anthem.

Nick Jonas will perform live during the second intermission of the game.

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen, seen here during L.A.'s FYF Fest in 2016, will sing the Canadian national anthem at Sunday's All-Star Game. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Celebrity hockey fans present awards

Mad Men star Jon Hamm, a longtime St. Louis Blues fan, hosted the NHL 100 celebration Friday. Presenters included Canadian celebrity hockey fans Keanu Reeves, Michael J. Fox and Alex Trebek.

Keanu Reeves was one of several Canadian celebrities onstage during the NHL 100 Friday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Love Me Now singer-songwriter John Legend and Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik both performed onstage.