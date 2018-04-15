​Beyoncé's headlining set at Coachella in Indio, Calif. may have been delayed by a year, but it did not disappoint.

The superstar's two-hour set of hits Saturday night included a tribute to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited her with Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé had been scheduled to headline the two-weekend music and arts festival last year, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy with twins.

Saturday's performance paid tribute to the marching bands, dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs and included a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is known as the national black anthem. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash Say My Name, and husband Jay-Z came out for a collaboration as well.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," Beyoncé told the crowd.