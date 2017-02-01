Beyonce announced she is expecting twins, with a photo posted on Instagram on Wednesday. (Beyonce, Instagram)

Beyoncé has announced her pregnancy with twins with husband Jay Z by posting a photo of herself on Instagram, along with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over."

The pop superstar went on to write, "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters."

The 35-year-old Bey is also mom to soon-to-be big sister, five-year-old Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé's not letting her pregnancy get in the way of business though.

This morning she also released a video showcasing her new Ivy Park athletic clothing collection.

Fan reaction exploded on Twitter, with over two million liking the photo within an hour Wednesday, and many thanking Beyoncé for some good news in dark times. Others were speculating whether Queen Bey will still headline at Coachella as expected.

