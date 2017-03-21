Journalist and television personality Betty Kennedy, famed for her work on CBC's long-running trivia show Front Page Challenge, has died at 91.

Kennedy, who was born and raised in Ottawa, died on Monday, according to a statement from her family.

Kennedy's interviewing ease charmed audiences but she said her career in broadcasting actually came about by fluke. She got her start at the Ottawa Citizen, working on the newspaper. When the paper's staff went on strike, she was asked to host a radio show in an effort to keep subscribers from fleeing.

CFRB, the talk radio station in Toronto, took notice and she soon made the jump to the city to host her own program: The Betty Kennedy Show. That's where she developed her signature interviewing style — posing a question and just letting her interview subjects talk. And they liked it.

During an interview on the show with American architect Buckminster Fuller, he told Kennedy: "I don't think I recall a conversation where anybody has been quite as logically sensitive as you are about these questions you ask."

In the show's 27 years, Kennedy got to talk to 25,000 guests, from celebrities and politicians to people trying to make their communities better.

'She has class'

But it was her appearances as a panellist on CBC-TV's Front Page Challenge that's she's perhaps best known for. She started with the show in 1962 and lasted until its cancellation in 1995.

There she was paired with famed journalists like Pierre Berton and Gordon Sinclair, something she found intimidating at first. During a 1965 TV interview with CBC's Elwood Glover, she said she was "scared to death" to start, but soon found that both men weren't that "frightening at all."

Gordon Sinclair (left), Betty Kennedy (second from left), guest panellist Lister Sinclair (second from right) and Pierre Berton, along with mystery guest Charlotte Whitton (top) take part in an episode of CBC's Front Page Challenge in November 1963. (CBC Still Image Collection)

The show's one-time producer Don Brown once said she was a perfect fit: "She has class. She's a very experienced journalist. She brought dignity, a femininity, a cool, controlled intelligence."