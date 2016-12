Tributes and well wishes poured in for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who is spending Christmas Eve in a Los Angeles hospital a day after experiencing a medical emergency on a flight from London.

"Princess Leia can survive anything!" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We're taking you into 2017 with us," wrote another.

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he was "sending all our love."

Todd Fisher, her brother, said Friday night that she is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room.

In a subsequent interview, he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Fans on Twitter hoped she would pull through. One wrote: "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it's her."

Fisher's former co-star, Peter Mayhew, who played Star Wars character Chewbacca, called her "everyone's favourite princess right now."

Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a Friday flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

"We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves."

Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not return calls from AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at L.A. International Airport on Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.

A large gathering of media personnel was camped outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported she had been taken.

Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977's Star Wars, Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia from Star Wars, was on a book tour promoting her new memoir The Princess Diarist. (Lucasfilm/Sportsphoto Ltd/Allstar)

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, The Princess Diarist, in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of Star Wars.