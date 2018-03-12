Members of Barenaked Ladies will reunite with their original frontman and co-founder, Steven Page, for a one-time performance at the Junos on March 25.

The band, known for hits such as One Week, Brian Wilson and If I Had $1,000,000, parted ways with Page in 2009. But the musicians are coming together at the awards ceremony to celebrate the group's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Originally, the group was only going to stand together onstage for the honour. Now, the musicians say they're looking forward to playing their older music.

"There is a certain chemistry within the band musically that was always there and I believe will always be there," drummer Tyler Stewart told CBC News. "Playing music together on a stage — easy."

'We're gonna have to hit the garage and start practicing soon:' Jerry Cans to play Juno Awards1:14

The group — which currently includes Stewart, guitarist-songwriter Ed Robertson, bassist Jim Creeggan and keyboardist Kevin Hearn — has continued to record and tour without Page, who left after a spate of issues including a 2008 arrest for drug possession.

"I'm not looking at it, like, this is a time to rehash everything," said Robertson, who took over lead vocals after Page's departure.

"I'm just going for the celebration."

Jazz artist Diana Krall, pop singer Shawn Hook and Nunavut folk band Jerry Cans are also slated to perform at the awards show in Vancouver, which honours a variety of genres in Canadian music.

'Playing together is easy:' BNL on reuniting onstage with Steven Page1:25

They'll join a list of performers already announced including Arcade Fire, Arkells, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez and Lights. Michael Bublé will host the event, which will be broadcast live on CBC.

Michael Bublé will host the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver. (Evaan Kheraj)

The Barenaked Ladies reunion will be the first time the entire group has been onstage together in nearly 10 years. Over its career, the band has won eight Junos and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

"I know I'm going to wish we could do five songs, not just two," Hearn said about the upcoming performance.

"It's going to go by really quick."

'I know I'm going to wish we could do five songs, not just two,' Kevin Hearn, seen second left, said of pop-rock group Barenaked Ladies (from left, Jim Creeggan, Tyler Stewart and Ed Robertson) reuniting with former bandmate Steven Page at the upcoming Junos. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Hearn will also join Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, who records under the name City and Colour, in an onstage tribute to the late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie.