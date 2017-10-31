A judge on the Great British Bake Off, a widely watched television cooking competition in the U.K., has been forced to apologize after revealing the winner hours before the final episode was scheduled to air.

Prue Leith posted the name of the winner on her Twitter feed while travelling in Bhutan, which is six hours ahead of Britain, thinking fans had already seen the last installment.

The show airs at 8 p.m. (2000 GMT) Tuesday night in Britain.

"No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo..." the veteran baker and television host posted before adding the name of the winner.

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — @PrueLeith

Leith, 77, subsequently deleted her post.

She later tweeted: "I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error."

The revelation sparked disappointment (and jokes) online from fans of the series.

I feel like a deflated souffle now 😢 — @bpd1

@PrueLeith leaking tonight's results is the biggest scandal since the baked Alaska incident of 2014 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/IsY3sRPmnm — @LarderSheffield

Oh dear, @PrueLeith has had a Halloween nightmare 🙈😉. If you don't want to know the winner of #GBBOFinal, get off social media now. pic.twitter.com/bmJduh63kS — @VirginTrains

Channel 4 scored a coup earlier this year when it bought the rights to Bake Off, a ratings winner for the BBC. Last season's finale, which was on the BBC, garnered 16 million viewers — the most watched programme of the year on British television.

A Canadian version of the series, entitled The Great Canadian Baking Show, debuts on CBC-TV on Wednesday.