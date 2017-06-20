The producer of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise says a review of videotape found no cast misconduct or danger to any contestant.

Warner Bros. said Tuesday that the reality show will resume production, which had been halted for the review.

But the studio said that changes will be made to "further ensure" the safety and security of participants. The changes weren't specified.

Warner hasn't detailed the allegations reportedly made by a witness to the show's taping in Mexico.

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios, seen in California in May, said last week she hired an attorney and was seeking therapy to deal with the on-set incident in Mexico. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But last week, Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy and had hired an attorney.

Olympios' spokesman didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Another contestant, DeMario Jackson, also released a statement last week saying he was attaining legal counsel and that his character has been defamed by "false claims and malicious allegations."

DeMario Jackson, who competed in the 13th season of The Bachelorette, had returned to be a contestant for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise had scheduled to air its fourth season this summer. The show brings together former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a tropical location.