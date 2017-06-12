The company behind ABC's Bachelor in Paradise has suspended production of the reality show while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros., the production company behind the ABC hit, said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The company didn't offer any details on the allegations. According to media reports, the allegations revolve around an incident between two cast members that was reported by a producer of the show.

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — @RealitySteve

Some members of the current cast posed for and posted to social media photos from the airport as they returned home to the U.S.

Bachelor in Paradise is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC's The Bachelor.

It brings together former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week and was set to premiere on ABC in August.