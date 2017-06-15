A Bachelor in Paradise contestant says she's a "victim" of undisclosed events that led to production of the reality show being put on hold, while another claimed he has been defamed by "malicious allegations."

In a statement Wednesday, Corinne Olympios said she has hired an attorney and is seeking therapy to deal with what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on June 4.

Olympios said she has little memory of what occurred.

DeMario Jackson, who competed in the 13th season of The Bachelorette, had returned to be a contestant for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. (ABC)

Another contestant, DeMario Jackson, also released a statement later that day, saying his character has been defamed by "false claims and malicious allegations."

He also reported attaining legal counsel.

Neither Olympios nor Jackson shared any details of the alleged misconduct.

Warner Bros., the company behind ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, a spin-off of The Bachelor, suspended production and sent contestants home while it investigates allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. also said it plans appropriate action depending on the outcome.

The spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise unites former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to explore new relationships while living together in a secluded resort. The fourth season of the ABC show had been set to begin on August 8, 2017. (ABC)

According to media reports, the allegations revolve around an incident between two cast members that was reported by a producer of the show.

The studio didn't provide further details and declined comment Wednesday on Olympios' statement.

Bachelor in Paradise had planned to air its fourth season this summer. It brings together former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a tropical location.