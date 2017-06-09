Former professional baseball player Chris Leroux will be the next star of The Bachelor Canada.

Leroux was announced as the subject of the popular dating reality TV show on Thursday night. The new season of the show will premiere on W Network this fall.

The 33-year-old Montrealer played for the Florida Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees over six years in Major League Baseball.

He had a 1-3 career record with a 6.03 earned-run average in 71 2/3 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts.

Leroux also played in the minor league systems of the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays and had a stint in Japan with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

He also competed for Canada internationally, winning gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.