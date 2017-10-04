Kate Winslet is joining the Avatar franchise, reuniting the actress with Titanic director James Cameron.

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the online trade publication Deadline.

According to Deadline, Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal, but no word on just how many of the films she'll be part of.

Released in 2009, Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar won three Oscars and took more than $2B US worldwide. (AP Photo/20th Century Fox)

Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.

Four Avatar sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Winslet will be seen next in the survival drama The Mountain Between Us, in theatres on Friday.