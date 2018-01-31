Sadaf Foroughi's Ava is the winner of this year's Canadian Screen Award for best first feature film.

The film earned a total of nine nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards' in March, including best film, actress and supporting actress.

Tehran-born, Montreal-based Foroughi is nominated for best direction and screenplay.

Ava, a Canadian co-production with Iran and Qatar, stars Mahour Jabbari as the titular character: a 16-year-old, upper-class girl who chafes against family and societal restrictions in Tehran.

The Canadian Screen Awards gala will be broadcast live on CBC-TV on March 11.