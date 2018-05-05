Skip to Main Content
Author Junot Diaz withdraws from festival amid sexual misconduct allegations

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz has withdrawn from a writers' festival in Australia after fellow writers accused him of past sexual misconduct and misogyny.

The Associated Press ·
Dominican-American author Junot Diaz, shown in a 2013 file photo, was accused on Friday of sexual misconduct. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

Diaz was confronted Friday in a Q&A session at the Sydney Writers' Festival by author Zinzi Clemmons, who asked Diaz why he put her in vulnerable position when she was a student six years ago. She later tweeted Diaz had forcibly cornered and kissed her.

Subsequently, writers Carmen Maria Machado and Monica Byrne tweeted they had also been subjected to inappropriate and aggressive behaviour from Diaz.

In a statement Saturday, the Sydney Writers' Festival said that following the allegations, Diaz had withdrawn from his remaining sessions at the event.

Diaz won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao.

