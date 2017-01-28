You might expect the children of top athletes would have a leg up when it comes to a career in sports — consider the genetic advantage and free tickets to games — but not every child of a jock has the desire to take up sports.

As the son of an NHL icon releases a new pop music album, we take a look at other offspring of top athletes (from hockey, baseball, track and field, basketball, soccer, football and even pro wrestling) who turned to showbiz.

Jonathan Roy

After being signed and mentored by singer-songwriter Corey Hart, Jonathan Roy has just released his major label debut album, Mr. Optimist Blues.

It's a far cry from where he was not long ago, following in the footsteps of his dad, Patrick Roy, goalie great for the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.

Jonathan was playing goal for the Quebec Remparts (the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team the elder Roy coached after retirement) when, one day, his dad broke it to him: he just didn't have what it takes to make it to the NHL.

Instead of being crushed, Jonathan Roy was elated.

"A weight was lifted off my shoulders," he told CBC News. "And I right away said: 'Dad, I want to be a singer-songwriter. I want to go up onstage and sing.'"

Hockey training did help his music career, he noted.

"Discipline, leadership, being a competitor not afraid to work hard — all those things forged who I am today."

Tim McGraw

He's one of America's top country singers, with 10 albums hitting No. 1 on the country charts. Tim McGraw has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in a host of movies, including Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, Flicka and Country Strong.

McGraw is also the son of Frank Edwin (Tug) McGraw Jr., a Major League Baseball relief pitcher who played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. The elder McGraw is famous for helping the Phillies win their first World Series title in 1980 by striking out the final batter with the bases loaded.

The Jenners

Top-earning fashion models Kylie and Kendall Jenner have huge social media followings.

The pair came to fame as reality TV personalities on the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Their half-brother, Brody Jenner, is also a model and appeared on the reality show The Hills.

All three are the offspring of Caitlyn Jenner, who as Bruce Jenner won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, second from right, is seen with members of her extended family of kids, stepkids and more in 2016: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Zeke Thomas

Joshua Thomas, known as DJ Zeke, is a DJ and music producer who served as the official DJ for the 2014 NBA all-star game in New Orleans.

He's the son of 12-time NBA all-star Isiah Thomas, who played for the Detroit Pistons and, after his retirement, was an owner of the Toronto Raptors from 1994 to '98.

Cruz Beckham

He may be only 11, but Cruz Beckham already has a hit charity single under his belt — If Everyday Was Christmas — while the young Brit has also earned comparisons to Justin Bieber.



He's the son of soccer star (and underwear model) David Beckham, but perhaps he got his musical talent from his mother, fashion designer and retired Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.​

Rachel Bradshaw

You may not have heard of her yet, but Rachel Bradshaw is a rising country singer-songwriter who has also appeared on the reality TV series Nashville (not the dramatic series of the same name), following musicians struggling to make it in Music City.

She's the daughter of Terry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and now co-hosts Fox NFL Sunday. (He's also dabbled in show business: appearing on TV, in movies and has released several albums).

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Ellen Bollea, known by her stage name Brooke Hogan, is an American reality TV personality, actress and singer. Her single About Us charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006.

The daughter of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, often called the greatest of all time, she joined her dad on his reality series Hogan Knows Best before starring in her own, Brooke Knows Best. She continues to pursue music and acting.

And there's more, from Paulina Gretzky to Dalma Maradona. Clearly, if there's a lesson here for children of athletes itching to break into showbiz: reality TV is the answer.

If that goes well, the sky's the limit. You might even consider running for president.