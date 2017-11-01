Assassin's Creed: Origins is arguably the biggest and most important outing in the decade-long video game series' history.

After taking a year off of its regular release schedule to focus on a film starring Michael Fassbender, games studio Ubisoft has leapt back into its historical fiction series for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PCs.

Over the years, the series has visited eras such as the Italian Renaissance and the American and French Revolutions. But this time Ubisoft Montreal decided to turn the clock way back, recreating ancient Egypt around the fall of the Ptolemaic empire.

Evelyne Ferron teaches ancient history at University Sherbrooke, Que., and general history at College Merici in Quebec. She's one of a team of historians and Egyptologists Ubisoft consulted to help with the gargantuan task of recreating what Egypt might have looked like over 2,000 years ago, from the libraries of Alexandria to the Giza Plateau.

Ferron spent four years consulting with Ubisoft on the game. Some of her work included giving seminars to developers and designers about Egyptian history and Greco-Roman culture around the time of Cleopatra's reign.

A view of Memphis Temple in Assassin's Creed: Origins. (Ubisoft Montreal)

"What were the environment, the climate, the animals like? What was the lifestyle? What was the difference between the Greek and Egyptian cities and the countryside? What did the farming look like? What were the trade routes and roads across the desert, as an example? So it was a really big picture," she said.

The setting posed new challenges to the design team, because very little of ancient Egypt still exists.

"There are very, very few monuments still in the world," said Origins' creative director Jean Guesdon. "The main three pyramids are still there, but when it comes to cities, like Alexandria, very little is still there."

Even the Egyptologist needed to stretch her knowledge.

Evelyne Ferron consulted with Ubisoft in Montreal to make sure they got every possible detail correct when recreating ancient Egypt. (Evelyne Ferron/Twitter)

"I had to work in a way I had never worked before," Ferron told CBC's Quebec AM. "Just to recreate Alexandria, the kind of research you have to do is not the kind I would normally do."

She visited and studied Pergamon, an ancient Greek city with ruins in modern Turkey, which is said to have been inspired by Alexandria. Ferron also studied Roman murals that depicted scenes from the city to get a better idea of what it might have looked like.

A different take on Cleopatra

That's to say nothing of the political upheavals of the time, which forms the bulk of the game's major narrative. While you play as a fictional character named Bayek, many of the era's best-known historical figures, including Cleopatra VII, her brother and rival pharaoh Ptolemy XIII and Julius Caesar also make appearances.

How to best portray these weighty figures became a major concern for Ferron and Ubisoft — especially because the most popular images of that era come from old Hollywood.

"If we're talking about the general public and what they know about Greco-Roman Egypt, it's basically the Cleopatra movie with Elizabeth Taylor, which is a big joke. A very long joke," she said.

Origins portrays Cleopatra as less of a seductress and more a highly intelligent, ruthless political figure — one willing to hire Bayek and his wife Aya for their skills at assassinating her opponents.

Cleopatra appears in Assassin's Creed: Origins. (Ubisoft Montreal)

Beyond Egypt's royalty, a lot of effort was made to represent the wildly diverse common people, which included people of Greek-Macedonian, African and Jewish backgrounds among others.

Ubisoft's writers and designers also created a fictional language that approximated what would have been spoken at the time.

"One thing we wanted to pay attention to was that Egypt of the time was not Arabic," said Guesdon. "It was probably more rooted in Africa. And so we tried to bring some accents and rhythms from African [languages] and we created what we called our Egyptian rhythm."

Pushing back

Ferron said most of her consultations surrounded background and context, and had little to do with the game's narrative. But there was one instance when she felt the need to push back against a planned scene that would have been tonally inappropriate.

The scene involved the mummification process taking place in front of a crowd in a temple.

Ubisoft crafted a fictional language incorporating elements of Aramaic, Arabic and Greek that might approximate what language would have sounded like at the time. (Ubisoft Montreal)

"I was like, no no no no no. If you do that, you're going against Egyptian mentality, because for Egyptians mummification was something that was very sacred, but secret," she said.

"It would never have taken place inside a temple because you work with death, and the temples are reserved for the gods. And so for that specific thing, they accepted to change the scenario and to put it somewhere else."

Educational mode planned

All of the research put into Origins will be used in an upcoming feature called the Discovery Tour, which will be added to the game early next year. The feature essentially turns the game's giant map into a virtual museum, stripped of all narrative or combat.

"It's a bit like in the museums, so you start the tour and there is a path that is lit on the ground that you follow on your own pace, and then you'll reach a station," Guerson said, adding that each station will have an audio guide.

Ferron thinks the Discovery Tour could be a useful visual guide for teachers who may want to use the game in the classroom.

The upcoming Discovery Tour mode will allow players to explore and learn about ancient Egypt with the game's narrative and combat stripped away. (Ubisoft Montreal)

But perhaps most importantly, the tour also notes when Ubisoft took creative liberties, such as tweaking the architecture to better accommodate players' need to run, jump and climb buildings, for example.

"What they did that I like the most is they addressed their choices. So at one point they'll say, 'In the game we portrayed it like this, but the reality is more that,'" Ferron said.

"Students will understand finally that they need to have a critical mind, even for something like a video game or a movie."