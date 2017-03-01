A French artist has spent a week in a hard place: a rock.

Abraham Poincheval emerged Wednesday from a 12-ton limestone boulder at a Paris art gallery where he has been entombed since Feb. 22 for his performance artwork Pierre (Stone).

Eveline Poincheval, the artist's mother, is seen talking to her son though a hole in the rock on Wednesday. (Zacharie Scheurer/Associated Press)

A body-shaped hole large enough to sit in was hollowed out inside the rock, and air entered through holes. Poincheval was supplied with water, soup and dried meat for the ordeal.

On Wednesday, workmen pulled apart the two halves of the rock and Poincheval gingerly climbed out. He made a V-for-victory sign as two men helped him to a chair at the Palais de Tokyo gallery.

Poincheval poses inside the boulder ahead of starting his performance work Pierre (Stone), at the Palais de Tokyo on Feb. 22. (Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

"It's this strange feeling of a floating world, an incredible floating in this mineral capsule," he said after undergoing a post-experiment medical exam.

"Yes, there are very strong moments of getting dizzy, where the world is shaking monstrously," he continued.

Poincheval described his experience as 'an incredible floating in this mineral capsule,' but also acknowledged 'there are very strong moments of getting dizzy.' (Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

"It's a moment of happiness, it's a gift, but at the same time one must stay clear-headed. There are very strong moments where you lose yourself, where suddenly you don't know anymore where you are."

In 2014, Poincheval spent 13 days inside a bear's skin at the Parisian Hunting and Wildlife Museum. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

Poincheval specializes in endurance-testing solitary performances. He once spent 13 days inside a hollowed-out bear.

Poincheval poses during his performance of The Bottle in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône. (Bertrand Langlois/AFP/Getty Images)

In 2015, he spent a week inside a giant glass bottle for his performance work The Bottle, part of a 2015 contemporary art event in the southern French town of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône.

Poincheval is seen seated on a platform atop of an 18-metre-high pole outside the Gare de Lyon in Paris in September 2016. (christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

He has also, on several occasions, spent a week exposed to the elements on an outdoor platform raised high above ground.

His next performance, Oeuf (Egg), begins March 29 and will also take place at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. It involves him sitting on eggs until they hatch.