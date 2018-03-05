A man has been arrested and accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy after the Academy Awards, Los Angeles police say.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft.

She says he was being held on $20,000 US bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

After the Oscars, McDormand was seen with her son Pedro in a cordoned-off area at the Governors Ball, where winners have their trophies personalized. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

McDormand received the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and was later seen with her son, Pedro, in a cordoned-off area at the post-show Governors Ball, where winners have their trophies personalized.

Subsequently, at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, McDormand repeatedly quipped "I lost it" to all who asked where her statuette had gone.

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A video posted live on a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Bryant showed him kissing and flaunting a statuette during the Governors Ball.

"Look it, baby. My team got this tonight. This is mine," he said, turning the trophy toward the camera, before kissing it on the head.

As he spun around in a circle, Bryant solicited congratulations from those around him.

"Who wants to wish me congratulations?" he asked fellow revelers who were walking by, before posing for several selfies.

"You know what? I can't believe I got this."

No one named Terry Bryant won an Oscar on Sunday.