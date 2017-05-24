Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold following the suicide bomb attack outside her concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

The world tour, which was set to stop at London's O2 Arena Thursday and Friday, "has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," according to a statement from the American singer's management team.

All shows through June 5 in Switzerland have been cancelled for the time being. The affected tour dates included concerts in London; Antwerp, Belgium; Lodz, Poland; Frankfurt and Zurich.

All ticketholders will be granted refunds, Grande's team said.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," the statement said.

Grande's tour had been slated to continue through Europe and onto Latin America and Asia.

The singer returned to the U.S. earlier this week and has kept a low profile since. She addressed the incident in a brief Twitter post after the bombing, noting: "I don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — @ArianaGrande