American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the attack on May 22.

Grande expressed her interest in doing a benefit show in an Instagram post on Friday, with a date to be announced later.

The singer, 26, has cancelled dates through June 5 on her worldwide tour after 22 were killed and dozens injured at the conclusion of her show at Manchester Arena.

She thanked fans for their outpouring of support and vowed not to let the suicide bombing prevent her desire to bring music to people in a spirit of unity.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said.

"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy," she added. "So that is what it will continue to do for us."

Grande's Dangerous Woman tour is scheduled at present to restart on June 7 in Paris.