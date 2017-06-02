Arcade Fire's new album Everything Now will be available on July 28, but the band has given fans something to digest in the meantime.

The Quebec art-rock band dropped the upbeat title track on streaming services Thursday and announced eight Canadian tour dates, starting with a Quebec City show on Sept. 5.

The band was cryptically teasing fans about the long-rumoured album for weeks.

And then a few days ago, a limited vinyl edition of the single Everything Now was released — and the band played a surprise, hour-long set featuring new tracks off the album Thursday at the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona, where the band is also set to play on Saturday.

Before the album was officially unveiled on Thursday, the band's website was taken over by a mock livestream designed to look like a breaking news broadcast with the headline "Live From Death Valley." The static shot in the video feed closely resembled the album cover for Everything Now.

Arcade Fire unveiled details of its album Everything Now on Thursday, with a surprise gig in Barcelona, a music video for the title track and a quirky website. (Arcade Fire)

The album features tracks produced by Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter and Pulp bassist Steve Mackey. It also includes co-production by Markus Dravs who worked on the band's 2010 album The Suburbs, which went on to win a Grammy for album of the year.

The physical album will be available in various formats, including CD, cassette and a limited edition black vinyl with 20 variations of the artwork in 20 different languages.

Arcade Fire's upcoming Canadian tour dates:

Sept. 5: Quebec City, Videotron Centre

Sept. 6: Montreal, Bell Centre

Sept. 9: Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 11: Edmonton, Rogers Place

Oct. 12: Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 14: Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum

Nov. 1: Windsor, WCFU Centre

Nov. 3: Toronto, Air Canada Centre