Chef Anthony Bourdain fondly remembers his dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Barack Obama in May 2016

"The Secret Service were not thrilled with our choice of venue because it was this funky, family-run, not particularly sparking clean, local favourite noodle joint in an old section of Hanoi," Bourdain told The National's Wendy Mesley

"There was no room in the room for anyone other than the customers you see in the background, the camera guys, one producer. Everybody else, the Secret Service, everybody else had to be in another room. So it was very cool of them to take that chance and put it out there for us."

Bourdain, author and host of CNN travel show Parts Unknown, said he was impressed by Obama's chopsticks chops and his appreciation for good, albeit cheap, food.

Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer. pic.twitter.com/KgC3VIEPQr — @Bourdain

Asked if he would share a meal with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bourdain immediately replied: "No."

"I'm open to sitting down with anyone who's nice to me. I've sat down with everyone from Ted Nugent, the former chief of counterintelligence for the KGB, Hezbollah — people who I disagree with on many, if not every, fundamental issue."

So why not the new U.S. president?

"I just find him personally objectionable. I don't think he likes food. And from people I know who have had to endure dinner with him, if you enjoy sitting there listening to him talk about himself, you know, great, God bless you," Bourdain said.

"He only eats steak well done, and if he knows how to use chopsticks, much less is able to grasp them with those tiny little nubbins, I'd be shocked."

