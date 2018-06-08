Breaking
Celebrity chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who took foodies around the world as part of his travelogue programs, has died at age 61, CNN says.
Parts Unknown host died while on location in France, CNN reports
Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who took foodies around the world as part of his travelogue programs, has died at age 61, CNN said Friday.
His popular show Parts Unknown airs on the network.
CNN said Bourdain died in France, where he was working on production of an episode.
