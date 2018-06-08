Skip to Main Content
Celebrity chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Breaking

Celebrity chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who took foodies around the world as part of his travelogue programs, has died at age 61, CNN says.

Parts Unknown host died while on location in France, CNN reports

CBC News ·
Celebrity food chef Anthony Bourdain, shown in November 2016 in New York, has died in France, CNN said Friday. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who took foodies around the world as part of his travelogue programs, has died at age 61, CNN said Friday.

His popular show Parts Unknown airs on the network.

CNN said Bourdain died in France, where he was working on production of an episode.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us