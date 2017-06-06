George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to actor and producer Clooney's publicist, Stan Rosenfield.

He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

While joining her husband on Hollywood's red carpets since the two married in 2014, international human rights lawyer Clooney has continued her work, including representing Yazidi women sold into sexual slavery by ISIS.