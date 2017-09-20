​Alvvays frontwoman Molly Rankin was left stunned during a recent show when a male fan bolted onto the stage and attempted to kiss her.

The Toronto-based indie band, known for dreamy pop songs including Archie, Marry Me, was performing at a venue in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday when the incident was captured on video and uploaded to YouTube.

In the video, Rankin nears the close of the song Party Police when a fan walks towards her, puts his arm on her shoulder and moves in to kiss her.

The singer pulls away as the man backs off and leaves the stage. Rankin appears confused for a moment and cracks a smile.

Alvvays is currently in Europe performing in support of the band's latest album, Antisocialites.

Ken Veerman, director for the Antwerp venue Trix, posted a message on Facebook condemning the action.

"It is incredible and saddening that we should still spell this out in 2017, but here goes: it is in no way, shape or form acceptable to harass women on or off stage," he wrote.

"Being very drunk and slightly enamoured with a musician somehow doesn't magically make this kind of behaviour alright. This [is] not 'just a bit of fun' ... We apologize to the band and audience that this happened on our watch. This was not ok."