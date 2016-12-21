Alan Thicke died after his aorta artery tore then ruptured last week, according to his death certificate released Wednesday.

The details emerged after the Growing Pains star died Dec. 13 at 69. He was buried Monday in Santa Barbara, California.

The Canadian actor had enjoyed a lengthy career on both sides of the border. He also worked as a songwriter and talk show host.

His cause of death was determined by a doctor and no autopsy was performed.

Thicke's aorta ruptured about three hours after it first developed a tear, the death certificate states.

An aortic tear also killed John Ritter in 2003. The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to other parts of the body.

Tanya Thicke recalled her "beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family" in a statement Tuesday.

"It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," she wrote.

Worked steadily in U.S., Canada

In addition to playing Dr. Jason Seaver on Growing Pains, which aired on ABC from 1985 to 1992, Thicke had guest appearances on shows such as How I Met Your Mother and This Is Us.

Born in Kirkland Lake, Ont., in 1947, he worked for CBC shows and variety specials beginning in the late 1960s, including The Tommy Hunter Show, Time for Living and That's Showbiz.

He was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work in the late 1970s as a writer for Barry Manilow's talk show, and later for a satirical take on the genre in the variety show America 2-Night.

He helped compose several popular theme songs, including the original theme for Wheel of Fortune and sitcoms such as The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes.

Most recently, he starred in the film I Don't Care and It's Not My Fault Anyway and filmed a guest spot for Fuller House.