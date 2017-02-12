Legendary jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau has died, according to a statement on his website. He was 76.

Earlier this week it was announced that the musician had been hospitalized and forced into retirement due to exhaustion.

His medical team had reportedly told Jarreau that he couldn't perform any of his remaining concert dates this year, but his family said at the time that he was "recovering slowly and steadily."

A statement released through Jarreau's Twitter account says he passed early Sunday morning in hospital where he was "kept comfortable by his wife, son, and a few of his family and friends."

Jarreau won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's We're in This Love Together.

Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, We Are the World, and sang the theme to TV's Moonlighting.