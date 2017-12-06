The outcry against sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond is loudly declaring that "the status quo isn't good enough. We can do better," according to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould gave the keynote speech Wednesday at the #AfterMeToo symposium, which brought together members of the Canadian film and TV community, sexual violence researchers, psychologists, justice system experts and activists in Toronto to discuss practical ways to combat pervasive sexual harassment, assault and abuse.

That the event — the conclusion of two days of talks — took place on both the anniversary of the École Polytechnique shooting and the day Time magazine bestowed its Person of the Year title on the "Silence Breakers" behind the #MeToo movement wasn't lost on attendees.

"We have to do everything we can to encourage individuals that have faced sexual harassment or violence or discrimination generally to come forward and tell of their lived experiences. We have to continue that conversation," Wilson-Raybould said, adding that the Time acknowledgement was "fantastic."

"Dec. 6 is an important day in our history as a country. We need to ensure we combat violence in every place that we can."