Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behaviour.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film Justice League, Affleck said he's "looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct.

You want to play let's play #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/uqd26Z78gc — @rosemcgowan

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — @BenAffleck

He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live. Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap. Losique has defended Affleck, saying the actor's behaviour was done for the show only and she has described him as a gentleman.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behaviour.