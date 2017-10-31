Canadian film and T.V. leaders are acknowledging that sexual harassment has also been a "prevalent" part of the entertainment industry north of the border.

And they have planned a meeting to discuss how to tackle it.

In the wake of the flood of allegations against fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and others, the union representing Canadian actors, ACTRA, has had preliminary meetings with industry groups.

Weinstein faces dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault, with police in New York, Los Angeles and London investigating. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

Union members are preparing for a broader meeting of stakeholders on November 23rd in Toronto.

On the agenda — how they can work together to implement practical, concrete measures to tackle sexual misconduct.

Theresa Tova — ACTRA national treasurer and ACTRA Toronto president — says sexual harassment has been —quote — "going on forever" and there needs to be a culture change.

ACTRA says the industry as a whole needs to figure out how to prevent, report and track cases of sexual misconduct, from pre-production to post-production.

It also needs to create a safe space for victims to speak out without fear of retribution or harassment.