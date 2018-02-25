The Breadwinner's Saara Chaudry among ACTRA award winners

The star of the Oscar-nominated animated Canadian co-production The Breadwinner was among the honourees at the ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Toronto actress Saara Chaudry, who voices the lead role of a young girl who helps her family in Afghanistan, won the award for best voice performance at Saturday's show. The annual event recognizes outstanding performances by Toronto members of the national performers' union.

Other winners included Sheila McCarthy for best actress in the feature film Cardinals, and Stuart Hughes for best actor in the feature film The Drawer Boy. An ensemble award chosen by fellow ACTRA members went to the cast of the CBC-TV comedy Baroness von Sketch Show.

Actress-producer Jennifer Podemski received the Award of Excellence.