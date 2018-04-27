'It feels good:' Abba announces 1st new material in 35 years
Reunited Swedish pop supergroup has recorded 2 new songs prepping for hologram performances
Mamma Mia! The members of Abba say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.
The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled I Still Have Faith in You.
The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.
Abba had big hits in the 1970s with songs such as Waterloo and Dancing Queen before splitting up in 1982.
The band's statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.
Abba said: "It was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyous experience!"
I Still Have Faith In You is due to be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special broadcast by the BBC and NBC. There was no word on when the second track will be released.
The band members have long said they will never perform live together again.
