Oprah Winfrey has been named a "special contributor" to CBS News' 60 Minutes.

Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the newsmagazine starting this fall, when it begins its 50th season on the air.

"There is only one Oprah Winfrey," executive producer Jeff Fager said in a statement.

He also called the high-profile broadcaster, producer, actress, philanthropist and media mogul "a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes."

Calling it "the bastion of journalistic storytelling," Winfrey said she's admired the newsmagazine since her early career as a reporter.

"At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."