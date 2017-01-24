The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

Past winners and nominees announced the nominees in the 24 categories in pre-recorded videos, which is a new format for this year.

La La Land leads with 14 nominations, tying the record previously set by Titanic and All About Eve.

The Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Late-night's Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best picture:

Arrival (Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, producers)

Fences (Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, producers)

Hacksaw Ridge (Bill Mechanic and David Permut, producers)

Hell or High Water (Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, producers)

Hidden Figures (Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, producers)

La La Land (Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, producers)

Lion (Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, producers)

Manchester by the Sea (Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, producers)

Moonlight (Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, producers)

Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Adapted screenplay:

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins; story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Original screenplay:

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Foreign-language film:

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Animated feature:

Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner)

Moana (John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer)

My Life as a Zucchini (Claude Barras and Max Karli)

The Red Turtle (Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki)

Zootopia (Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer)

Documentary feature:

Fire at Sea (Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo)

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck)

Life, Animated (Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman)

OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow)

13th (Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish)

Cinematography:

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Greig Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Costume design:

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Film editing:

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon)

Makeup and hairstyling:

​A Man Called Ove (Eva von Bahr and Love Larson)

Star Trek Beyond (Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo)

Suicide Squad (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson)

Original score:

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Original song:

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls

City of Stars from La La Land

The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go from Moana

Production design:

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar, (Jess Gonchor)

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Sound editing:

Arrival (Sylvain Bellemare)

Deepwater Horizon (Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondell)

Hacksaw Ridge (Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright)

La La Land (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

Sulley (Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman)

Sound mixing:

Arrival (Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye)

Hacksaw Ridge (Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace)

La La Land (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth)

Visual effects:

Deepwater Horizon (Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton)

Doctor Strange (Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould)

The Jungle Book (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould)

Animated short:

Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev, NFB)

Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley and Cara Speller)

Pearl (Patrick Osborne)

Piper (Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer)

Documentary short:

Extremis (Dan Krauss)

4.1 Miles (Daphne Matziaraki)

Joe's Violin (Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen)

Watani: My Homeland (Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis)

The White Helmets (Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara)

Live action short: