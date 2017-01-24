The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in Hollywood on Tuesday morning.
Past winners and nominees announced the nominees in the 24 categories in pre-recorded videos, which is a new format for this year.
La La Land leads with 14 nominations, tying the record previously set by Titanic and All About Eve.
The Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Late-night's Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best picture:
- Arrival (Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, producers)
- Fences (Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, producers)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Bill Mechanic and David Permut, producers)
- Hell or High Water (Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, producers)
- Hidden Figures (Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, producers)
- La La Land (Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, producers)
- Lion (Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, producers)
- Manchester by the Sea (Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, producers)
- Moonlight (Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, producers)
Director:
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Actress:
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor:
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Supporting actress:
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Supporting actor:
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Adapted screenplay:
- Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
- Fences (August Wilson)
- Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi)
- Lion (Luke Davies)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins; story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Original screenplay:
- Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
- La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
- The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou)
- Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- 20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Foreign-language film:
- Land of Mine (Denmark)
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Animated feature:
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner)
- Moana (John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer)
- My Life as a Zucchini (Claude Barras and Max Karli)
- The Red Turtle (Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki)
- Zootopia (Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer)
Documentary feature:
- Fire at Sea (Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo)
- I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck)
- Life, Animated (Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman)
- OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow)
- 13th (Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish)
Cinematography:
- Arrival (Bradford Young)
- La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
- Lion (Greig Fraser)
- Moonlight (James Laxton)
- Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Costume design:
- Allied (Joanna Johnston)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
- Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
- Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
- La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Film editing:
- Arrival (Joe Walker)
- Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
- Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
- La La Land (Tom Cross)
- Moonlight (Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon)
Makeup and hairstyling:
- A Man Called Ove (Eva von Bahr and Love Larson)
- Star Trek Beyond (Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo)
- Suicide Squad (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson)
Original score:
- Jackie (Micachu)
- La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
- Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
- Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
- Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Original song:
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
- Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls
- City of Stars from La La Land
- The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I'll Go from Moana
Production design:
- Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
- Hail Caesar, (Jess Gonchor)
- La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
- Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Sound editing:
- Arrival (Sylvain Bellemare)
- Deepwater Horizon (Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondell)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright)
- La La Land (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)
- Sulley (Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman)
Sound mixing:
- Arrival (Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace)
- La La Land (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth)
Visual effects:
- Deepwater Horizon (Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton)
- Doctor Strange (Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould)
- The Jungle Book (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon)
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould)
Animated short:
- Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev, NFB)
- Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj)
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley and Cara Speller)
- Pearl (Patrick Osborne)
- Piper (Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer)
Documentary short:
- Extremis (Dan Krauss)
- 4.1 Miles (Daphne Matziaraki)
- Joe's Violin (Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen)
- Watani: My Homeland (Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis)
- The White Helmets (Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara)
Live action short:
- Ennemis Intérieurs (Sélim Azzazi)
- La Femme et le TGV (Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff)
- Silent Nights (Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson)
- Sing (Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy)
- Timecode (Juanjo Gimenez)