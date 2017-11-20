Michael Redhill has won the Giller Prize, Canada's richest literary award, for his novel Bellevue Square.

Redhill was named winner of the $100,000 honour at a televised Toronto gala Monday night, the first Giller Prize awarded since the death of founder Jack Rabinovitch in August.

Bellevue Square tells the story of a woman who tries to track down her doppelganger following rumours that someone who looks like her hangs out at Bellevue Square, a park in Toronto's Kensington Market.

Redhill will be interviewed on CBC Radio's q Tuesday morning.

This year's shortlist included first-time nominees as well as past contenders. The four remaining finalists receive $10,000 each.

This year's short list included first-time nominees as well as past contenders (from left): Rachel Cusk, Ed O'Loughlin, Michael Redhill, Eden Robinson and Michelle Winters. (Rachel Cusk/Nuala Haughey/Canadian Press/Chris Young/Invisible Publishing)

Rabinovitch, a Montrealer who dreamed up the prize with longtime pal Mordecai Richler, established the award in 1994 as a tribute to his wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, a year after her death. His aim was to create a literary prize that honoured her memory while also celebrating excellence in Canadian fiction (both novels and short stories).

"For the price of a dinner in this town, you can buy all the nominated books. So, eat at home and buy the books," Rabinovitch famously recited, as his signature line, at every Giller Prize gala.

The prize has also sparked a so-called "Giller effect:" a significant boost in sales and exposure for both nominees and, especially, the winners.