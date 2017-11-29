Emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea LIVE

Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea LIVE0:00

North Korea says new ICBM puts U.S. mainland within range of nuclear weapons

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 28, 2017

The National for November 28, 2017

47:26

Don't Miss