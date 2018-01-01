The first baby to be born in British Columbia this year wasted no time, making her way into the province just nine seconds after midnight.

The baby girl, who doesn't have a name yet, was delivered at Surrey Memorial Hospital weighing eight pounds, seven ounces.

She's the first child for parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardip Singh Shergill.

British Columbia's #NewYearsBaby is a girl! Born at Surrey Memorial Hospital 12:00:09am weighing 8lbs 7oz. Congrats to the family! @Fraserhealth pic.twitter.com/uXMS2J4bUe — @BCGovNews

It's the second year in a row that B.C.'s first baby of the year has been punctual — last year's first baby, Montgomery, was also born right at midnight.

He was delivered at B.C. Women's Hospital to parents Dana and Peter Harlos, weighing eight pounds, 14 ounces.

More 'firsts'

Other health authorities started announcing the first babies of 2018 on Monday morning.

The first for southwest B.C. arrived at Squamish General Hospital at 12:50 a.m., weighing six pounds, eight ounces.

On Vancouver Island, 2018's first baby was born in Nanaimo at 1:23 a.m. The newborn weighed nine pounds, 11 ounces.

"Congrats to the proud parents and their families," Island Health wrote.