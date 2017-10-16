Election Night at the Garneau Theatre LIVE

Air Date: Oct 16, 2017 10:30 PM ET

Election Night at the Garneau Theatre LIVE0:00

Join Edmonton AM's Mark Connolly and Garrette McGowan as they host an election-night extravaganza at the Garneau Theatre starting at 8:30 p.m.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss