Don Iveson addresses supporters LIVE

Air Date: Oct 17, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Don Iveson addresses supporters LIVE0:00

Speaking from his election headquarters downtown, re-elected mayor Don Iveson thanks his supporters and lays out plans for the future.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss