Skip to Main Content
Dog-Eared: Sheila Heti on The Penguin Dictionary of Symbols

Notifications

Audio

Dog-Eared: Sheila Heti on The Penguin Dictionary of Symbols

Sheila Heti, the author of "Motherhood," on the reference book she's kept on her desk for 20 years.
Sheila Heti, the author of "Motherhood," on the reference book she's kept on her desk for 20 years. 1:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us