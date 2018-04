Audio

Dog-Eared: Michelle Alfano on "Anna Karenina" and Nick Mount on "Lolita"

Michelle Alfano, the author of "The Unfinished Dollhouse," on how her view of Tolstoy's classic novel "Anna Karenina" has changed as she's grown older; and Nick Mount, the author of "Arrival: The Story of Canlit", on how he always finds something to marvel at when he rereads Nabokov's "Lolita."

