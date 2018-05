Audio

Dog-Eared: Lynn Crosbie on "I'm With the Band"

Lynn Crosbie, the author of "The Corpses of the Future," on why she likes rereading Pamela Des Barres' memoir "I'm With the Band," about being a groupie.

Lynn Crosbie, the author of "The Corpses of the Future," on why she likes rereading Pamela Des Barres' memoir "I'm With the Band," about being a groupie. 1:34

Popular Now Find more popular stories