Audio

Dog-Eared: David Huebert on "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?"

David Huebert, the author of the story collection Peninsula Sinking, on what makes Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" worth rereading.

David Huebert, the author of the story collection Peninsula Sinking, on what makes Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" worth rereading. 1:42

Popular Now Find more popular stories