Skip to Main Content
Dennis Lee on "Heart Residence: Collected Poems 1967 to 2017"

Notifications

Audio

Dennis Lee on "Heart Residence: Collected Poems 1967 to 2017"

Poet Dennis Lee interviewed about "Heart Residence," which brings together 50 years of his work, on location at the Writers at Woody Point Festival, in Newfoundland.
Poet Dennis Lee interviewed about "Heart Residence," which brings together 50 years of his work, on location at the Writers at Woody Point Festival, in Newfoundland. 12:35
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us