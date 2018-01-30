Democrats respond to Trump's state of the union address LIVE

Air Date: Jan 30, 2018 10:00 PM ET

Democrats respond to Trump's state of the union address LIVE0:00

Representative Joe Kennedy gives Democratic reaction to the U.S. president's speech

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

7:53

Don't Miss