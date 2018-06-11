Audio

David Alexander Robertson, Children's Panel

-David Alexander Robertson on "Strangers" -Summer Reading: Sarah Henstra and Kerri Sakamoto -Bill Gaston on "Just Let Me Look at You: On Fatherhood" -If You Like This You'll Love That: A Canadian alternative for Harry Potter fans -The Next Chapter's Children's Book Panel -Laurie Petrou on "Sister of Mine" -Michael Kusugak on "A Promise Is A Promise"

-David Alexander Robertson on "Strangers" -Summer Reading: Sarah Henstra and Kerri Sakamoto -Bill Gaston on "Just Let Me Look at You: On Fatherhood" -If You Like This You'll Love That: A Canadian alternative for Harry Potter fans -The Next Chapter's Children's Book Panel -Laurie Petrou on "Sister of Mine" -Michael Kusugak on "A Promise Is A Promise" 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories