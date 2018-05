Video

'Culture shock': Indigenous grads share stories of acing post-secondary school despite challenges

A valedictorian, a pre-med student and a lawyer, all from small reserves in Manitoba, share their inspirational stories of success attending post-secondary school in Winnipeg. 2:51

