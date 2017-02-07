CRTC hearings on wireless code regulation LIVE
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 9:00 AM ET
Who approves data overage charges likely to be hot topic at review of wireless code in Gatineau, Que.
Top News Headlines
- 22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend
- Telus customer hit with $24K cellphone bill: Could it happen to you?
- Ottawa struggles to recoup $70M paid in error due to Phoenix issues
- How the Tories' ranked ballot could put Bernier on top
- Tell their stories or opt out? Indigenous artists torn about joining Canada 150 party
Must Watch
Bison helicoptered in to Banff for historic homecoming after 140 years
0:35
After years of consultations and detailed planning, Parks Canada officially reintroduced 16 bison in Banff National Park on Monday in what is being called a “historic homecoming” and an important conservation effort as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary year.
-
Dashcam video shows driver hit crossing pedestrian
A dashboard camera captured footage of a driver hitting a crossing pedestrian while turning right onto 10th Line Road in Orléans.
-
The National for February 06, 2017
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
Don't Miss
-
22 refugees entered Manitoba near Emerson border over the weekend
-
Telus customer hit with $24K cellphone bill: Could it happen to you?
-
Ottawa struggles to recoup $70M paid in error due to Phoenix issues
-
Analysis
Fundraising data suggests Bernier could benefit most from ranked Conservative leadership vote
-
New
Telling their stories or opting out: Indigenous artists on Canada 150
-
Government Operations Centre monitored missing and murdered Indigenous women rallies
-
Opinion
Breakfast with the Tories: Lisa Raitt, the Cape Bretoner devoted to stopping Kevin O'Leary
-
New
How taking fat shaming to heart backfires for health
-
Petition to reverse Liberals' electoral reform U-turn gains momentum
-
What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
-
Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
-
VIDEO GAMES
Is the video game Resident Evil 7 the state of the art in horror?
-
Thousands killed by mass hangings in Syrian prison since 2011: Amnesty International
-
Lebanese government uses military trials to try to crush civilian dissent, rights watchdog warns
-
Trump says the media ignore acts of terrorism, but is that true?